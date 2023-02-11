Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $237.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.