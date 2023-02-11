Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

