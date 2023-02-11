Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-$5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.17. 2,641,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,000. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

