Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

HKXCY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. 18,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

