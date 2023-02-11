Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

