Hop Protocol (HOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112,980.25

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $112,980.25 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

