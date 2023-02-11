Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

HMN stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $42.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,828.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.