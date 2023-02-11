HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HPX Stock Performance

Shares of HPX stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HPX by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in HPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

