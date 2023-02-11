Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $13,040.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $13,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hudson Global Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HSON opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
