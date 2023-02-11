Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $13,040.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $13,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSON opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

