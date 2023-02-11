Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
HPP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.