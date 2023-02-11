Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

HPP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

