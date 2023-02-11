Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.