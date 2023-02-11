Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
NYSE HPP remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
