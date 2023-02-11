HUNT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00432061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.95 or 0.28620520 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.