Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $2.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 50.5% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 106,573 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

