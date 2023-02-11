IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group began coverage on IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

