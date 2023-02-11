ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

