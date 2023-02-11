ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

