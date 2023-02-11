ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $529.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

