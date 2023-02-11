ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

