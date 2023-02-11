ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

