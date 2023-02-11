ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.28.

