ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

