ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

