ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

