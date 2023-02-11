IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

IGM Financial stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.