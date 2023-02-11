IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM stock opened at C$41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.86.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
