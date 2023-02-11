IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at C$41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.86.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.37%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.