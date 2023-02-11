Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average is $213.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

