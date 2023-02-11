Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,555.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $24.81 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.5843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.