Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.86 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.75.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 545.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.