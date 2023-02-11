Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.86 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.36 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.75.
Shares of Impinj stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 545.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
