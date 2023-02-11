Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 2.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.