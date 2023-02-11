Insider Buying: Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) Insider Acquires £60,478.90 in Stock

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) insider Mark Newton-Jones purchased 604,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,478.90 ($72,699.72).

Shares of MTC stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Friday. Mothercare plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.97.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

