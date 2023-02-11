Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Acquires £6,140.08 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,380.79).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance
LON:SEIT opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.12) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.51). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,553.33.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
