Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Acquires £6,140.08 in Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Helen Clarkson bought 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,380.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

LON:SEIT opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.12) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.51). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,553.33.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a report on Friday, December 9th.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

