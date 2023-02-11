Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,555,700.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

AMD stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

