Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider Sells $10,552,255.12 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $735.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.