Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells 5,592 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Saia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
