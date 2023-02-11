Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells 5,592 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

