Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

