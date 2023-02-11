Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 150 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $239.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

