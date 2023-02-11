Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,171 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,536. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

