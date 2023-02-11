IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

IGXT remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 850.04% and a negative return on equity of 863.97%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.