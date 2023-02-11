InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($70.92) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

