InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($70.92) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,610.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
