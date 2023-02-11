Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.