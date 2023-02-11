Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 746,497 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 718,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4,695.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 540,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 528,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

