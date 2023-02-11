Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,932. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.