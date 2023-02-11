Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 4,330,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $918,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 680,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 746,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

