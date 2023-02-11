InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 68. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

