Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $67,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

