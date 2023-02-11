Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 19,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
