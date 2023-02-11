Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 19,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

