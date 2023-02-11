Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 101,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,946. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,762,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 523,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000.

