Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 101,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,946. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
