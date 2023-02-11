Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $80.51.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

