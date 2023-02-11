Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PIO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

