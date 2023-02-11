Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
PIO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $37.78.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
