Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OIA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 67,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

